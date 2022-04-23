Bayern Beat Dortmund To Claim Historic 10th Consecutive Bundesliga Title

Bayern Munich won a historic 10th Bundesliga title in succession as they defeated rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern have now set a new record in Europe’s big-five leagues, overtaking Juventus’ 9 from 2012 to 2020.

Serge Gnabry put Bayern ahead after 15 minutes with a volley from the edge of the penalty area.

In the 34th minute Robert Lewandowski doubled the hosts’ advantage with a close-range finish on 34 minutes after a defensive mistake from Dortmund.

Emre Can pulled one back for Dortmund from the penalty spot after 52 minutes but Jamal Musiala scored with seven minutes remaining to finish the game.

The title is Julian Nagelsmann’s first as Bayern coach but continues an era of dominance that has not been seen before in Germany. No one had won more than three Bundesliga titles in a row prior to Bayern’s run.

