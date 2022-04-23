Bronckhorst Chides Referee For Unwaranted Balogun Red Card

Rangers coach, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has faulted the referee for the red card to Leon Balogun during the Gers’ Scottish Premiership match with home side, Motherwell, on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Rangers defeated Motherwell on 3-1 with Liam Kelly putting the ball in his own net and Ross Tierney restoring parity in the 35th minute. Scott Wright and James Tavernier scored in the second half to make it 3-1.

However Balogun’s controversial red card is the bone of contention of the encounter.

He was sent off in the 28th minute after his studs hit Dean Cornelius’ shin.

Rangers’ players and coaching staff were enraged when the centre referee, Nick Walsh, gave Motherwell player, Juahni Ojala, a yellow card for what looked like a similar foul on Scott Wright moments later.

Van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports he felt both tackles were obviously similar.

“I mean obviously they are two…