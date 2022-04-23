Bundesliga: Awoniyi In Action As Union Berlin Beat Leipzig Away

Taiwo Awoniyi featured for 85 minutes as Union Berlin scored two late goals to beat Leipzig 2-1, reports Completesports.com.

Yusuf Poulsen gave the hosts the lead late in the first half.

Union Berlin rallied back late in the game to earn all three points in the game.

Sven Michel equalised for the visitors in the 86th minute.

With a minute remaining on the clock, Kevin Behrens fired home the winning goal.

Awoniyi has scored 13 goals in 27 league appearances for his club this season.

The two other Nigerians at the club Anthony Ujah and Suleiman Abdullahi were not named in the matchday squad.

