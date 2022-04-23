Bundesliga: Awoniyi In Action As Union Berlin Beat Leipzig Away

By
Headliners
-
1


Taiwo Awoniyi featured for 85 minutes as Union Berlin scored two late goals to beat Leipzig 2-1, reports Completesports.com.

Yusuf Poulsen gave the hosts the lead late in the first half.

1xBit

Union Berlin rallied back late in the game to earn all three points in the game.

Sven Michel equalised for the visitors in the 86th minute.

COMPLETE SPORTS MTN

With a minute remaining on the clock, Kevin Behrens fired home the winning goal.

Awoniyi has scored 13 goals in 27 league appearances for his club this season.

The two other Nigerians at the club Anthony Ujah and Suleiman Abdullahi were not named in the matchday squad.

completesports classifieds

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR