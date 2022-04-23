Dennis’ Assist Not Enough As Relegation Threatened Watford Suffer Heavy Defeat At Man City

Emmanuel Dennis got the assist for Watford’s goal but the Hornets were hammered 5-1 by Manchester City in Saturday’s Premier League game at the Etihad.

Dennis set up teammate Hassane Kamara whose goal on 28 minutes made it 2-1.

William Troost-Ekong was benched while Samuel Kalu and Oghenekaro Etebo did not make the squad.

Gabriel Jesus was the star of the show with four of City’s goals putting in a stunning showing after being linked with a surprise transfer to Arsenal.

Jesus put City 2-0 up within 23 minutes of play with two simple finishes while Rodri made it 3-1 just minutes later with an absolute rocket.

And City put the result out of sight after the break as a Jesus penalty and another tap-in from the Brazilian completed his four-goal haul and a big win for Pep Guardiola’s men.

The result saw City now on 80 points go four points clear of Liverpool in the league table.

For Watford they are in 19th on 22 points and seven points away from safety.

Other results saw…