Don’t Join Premier League Clubs –Del Piero Warns Dybala

Juventus legend, Alessandro Del Piero has warned Paulo Dybala against joining Premier League clubs, Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal this summer.

Del Piero used Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi as an example to explain to Dybala why he should snub a move to the Premier League.

According to him, the 28-year-old should instead move to Spanish LaLiga and snub a move to the Premier League because the English top-flight league is physical.

Dybala is set to leave Juventus on a free transfer when his contract expires in June, following seven successful years at the Serie A giants.

The Argentine international, who has been linked to Tottenham and Arsenal, has made 33 appearances for Juve this season, scoring 13 times and providing six assists.

And Del Piero believes Dybala should not make the same mistake Messi, who has scored just three French Ligue 1 goals in 21 games for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, made by leaving Barcelona for PSG.

Del Piero told Sky Italia: “A league like…