Drogba Misses Out On Côte d’Ivoire Football Federation Presidency

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba’s bid to become President of the Côte d’Ivoire Football Federation (FIF) has ended after he was knocked out in the first round of voting in Saturday’s election.

Drogba was one of three contestants in the election which took place in the West African country.

The other two contestants are Yacine Idriss Diallo and Sory Diabate.

And after the first round of voting, Drogba finished third with Diallo and Diabate coming first and second respectively.

The recent inductee into the Premier League Hall of Fame, polled 21 votes and was eliminated in the race.

Diallo got 59 votes and Diabate has 50 votes and both advanced into the second round.

Drogba was hoping to emulate Samuel Eto’o who is the president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

