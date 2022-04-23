Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has expressed her delight after returning to action for Barcelona.

Oshoala had been out for over two months due to injury which also saw her miss the Super Falcons friendlies with Canada.

The reigning African women’s Player of the Year, made her long awaited return after coming on in the 73rd minute, as Barcelona thrashed Wolfsburg 5-1 in the Champions League first leg syemi-final on Friday.

And after the comfortable win, Oshoala took to her Twitter handle to celebrate her recovery from injury.

“2 months back to back ……..feels good to be out there again…..❤️ Amazing night @UWCL @FCBfemeni.”

Barcelona are the holders of the women’s Champions League after defeating Chelsea in last season’s final.

They have already clinched the Spanish women’s league title for this season.

