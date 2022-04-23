Finidi’s Appointment Good For NPFL Players –Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel believes the appointment of Finidi George as Assistant coach of the Super Eagles will open windows of opportunity for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to be part of the senior national team fold.

Finidi, who is the current head coach of NPFL side, Enyimba, was approved for the Eagles job recently by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

He will be a second assistant coach, while Salisu Yusuf (whenever he is available from Super Eagles B/U23 Team duties) will be the first assistant.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, the former Enyimba coach stated that appointment of the 1994 Africa cup of Nations winner, was well merited.

“I am delighted that Finidi George has been appointed by the NFF as the assistant coach of the Super Eagles.

“Going by his record with Enyimba in the NPFL, I really feel he merited the position and will further give the league players an opportunity to play in the Super…