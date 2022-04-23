Gunners Outshine Red Devils To Go Fourth

Arsenal moved to fourth position on the Premier League table after a 3-1 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Nuno Tavares opened scoring for the Gunners in the third minute after he was set up by Cedric Soares.

Bukayo Saka scored the second from the penalty spot .

Cristiano Ronaldo pulled a goal back for Manchester United almost immediately slidding home Nemanja Matic’s sumptuous cross.

Despite trailing, United produced a vastly-improved performance after the break and were awarded a penalty early in the second half after Tavares handled the ball inside the box.

Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick however hit the outside of the post.

Granit Xhaka produced a thunderbolt of a strike to secure what could be a crucial victory in Arsenal’s bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

