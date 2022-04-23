Nwakaeme Set To Dump Trabzonspor For Fenerbahce

Nigeria forward Anthony Nwakaeme is reportedly set to dump Trabzonspor and pitch tent with rivals Fenerbahce, reports Completesports.com.

Nwakaeme according to trhaber.com rejected Trabzonspor’s offer of a new contract as result of disagreement on financial details in the deal.

The Nigerian is now expected to move to Fenerbahce this summer having agreed a deal in principle with the club.

Trabzonspor reportedly offered the 33-year-old a sign on fee of €1.5m and a three-year contract of €2.75m per year.

Nwakaeme had requested that Trabzonspor pay him €1.8m in cash and €3m per year in return for a two-and-a-half year contract which the club rejected.

The striker, who linked up with Trabzonspor from Isreali side Hapoel Be’er Sheva in 2019 has scored 12 goals and recorded 11 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the club this season.

