Reconnecting With The Great Dodo Mayana! –Odegbami Writes

I do not know the genesis of the nickname.

I once asked him when we went out to shop together in a local market in the heart of Tunis during the 1994 African Cup of Nations championship.

I do not recall the explanation he gave me, but what is important is that Dodo Mayana is the legendary Nigerian goalkeeper for the Green Eagles of 1994, probably, probably the greatest assembly of footballers in Nigeria’s history, undoubtedly the most successful, the team that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunisia, that qualified for the 1994 World Cup and put up some of the most impressive performances by a Nigerian national team in history. The team was so good it was briefly ranked fifth in the world by FIFA after the 1994 World Cup.

Peter Rufai is Dodo Mayana, a key member of that team. He was so good that many still rank him amongst the greatest in Nigeria’s football history.

Peter called me up early this week to check up on me.

I know Peter Rufai very well, both as a…