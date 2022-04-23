Top Sporting Events In Calgary

Calgary is a great city known for the Calgary Stampede that happens every year and the incredible views and easy living that comes with being here. If you’re into sports, you might not be sure if this is the town for you: but Calgary has more than its fair share of awesome sports teams.

These are the top sports and teams enjoyed here: and why Calgary is so competitive!

Calgary is an Active Town

Calgary is one of the most vibrant towns in Canada. Not only because it’s so near one of the skiing capitals of the world, but also because it offers a lot of sports and events that keep people excited and in motion. From Two national hockey leagues and two soccer clubs that are nationally recognized: it’s no surprise, this town keeps active.

Although most people know about Calgary’s reputation because of its hosting the Olympics and being the key location of the movie Cool Runnings, this city has a competitive air to it that you can only experience in person.

