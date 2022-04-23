Villareal Offer Nigerian Starlet Prince Kelechi Four-Year Deal

Villareal have offered AS Roma Academy, Abuja exciting winger, Prince Kelechi Nnajiofor a four-year contract with the Spanish La Liga Santander club ready to sign him as soon as possible.

However, Villareal are facing a very stiff competition in their bid to sign the attacking starlet as more transfer offers have poured in for him from two other Spanish clubs, Portugal and Qatar.

Another Spanish club, Atletico Porcuna have tabled a two-year deal for Prince Kelechi.

The interested Qatari club have also offered him a two-year contract with working/resident permit.

The player’s agent, however, wants his client to have experience of playing in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) and exposure in any of Nigeria’s national youth teams before leaving for Europe in order help him to break easily into their main team instead of playing with the reserves.

Prince Kelechi who is the next biggest thing to happen to Nigerian football has exceptional qualities that stand out as…