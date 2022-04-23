‘Why Ronaldo Didn’t Take Penalty Against Arsenal’

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has explained why Bruno Fernandes took the Red Devils’ penalty instead of Cristiano Ronaldo in Saturday afternoon’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

United were 2-1 down when referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot after a Nuno Tavares handball.

Fernandes stepped up and sent goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way, but saw his effort hit the post and go wide.

It’s the second penalty he’s missed this campaign and many wondered why Ronaldo, who had scored made it 2-1 did not step up to take it.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has taken United’s last three penalties but Rangnick confirmed Ronaldo let Fernandes take it.

He told talkSPORT: “The two of them talk about it and Cristiano told me he didn’t feel well enough, or didn’t feel as though he should take the penalty – and that’s why Bruno took it.”

