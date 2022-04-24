Aina Missing As Torino Edge Spezia

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina was missing in Torino’s 2-1 win over Spezia in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international, who has made 18 appearances in the colours of Torino was on the bench for the entire 90 minutes.

Torino took the lead in the 4th minute through Sasa Lukic before grabbing his brace in the 69th minute with a sublime finish.

The victory means Torino move 11th on 43 points while Spezia sit 15th on 33 points on the league table.

However, Spezia pulled one back in the 97th minute but it was too late for any comeback.

The Old Maroon Heart will face Atalanta on Wednesday.

