Balogun Slammed For Red Card Foul During Motherwell Vs Rangers

Former Rangers coach and ex-Scotland international, Ally McCoist, has slammed Nigeria defender, Leon Balogun, for a ‘needless challenge’ that got hims sent off during a Scottish Premier League game which the Gers won 3-1 at the Fir Park on Saturday.

Liam Kelly scored an own goal in the 14th minute to put Rangers ahead and Ross Tierney equalised in the 35th minute.

Goals from Scott Wright and James Tavernier gave Rangers the 3-1 win .

However, Balogun’s red card in the 28th minute was a huge talking point in the game, as he was sent off after his studs caught the shin of Dean Cornelius.

Speaking on Sky Sports, McCoist claimed Balogun’s tackle was needless.

“I’m surprised at the challenge, there’s no need to make it really,” said McCoist about Balogun’s action.

“The referee, Nick Walsh, is in absolutely no doubt.

“Do you know something? He takes the ball and his left foot goes over the top of…