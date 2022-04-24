Dominant Fury Retains WBC Heavyweight Title After Knockout Win Against Whyte

A dominant performance from Tyson Fury saw him record a sixth round knockout win against fellow Brit Dillian Whyte, to retain his WBC heavyweight title in front of a 94,000 sell-out Wembley.

Fury sent Whyte to the canvass with a superb uppercut with a second to go in the sixth round.

Whyte staggered to his feet, but was badly dazed before the referee ended the fight.

The challenger had surprisingly started the fight as a southpaw in the opening round, a move which seemed to rattle Fury initially, before switching back to orthodox in the second.

Whyte was guilty of swinging wildly in the next couple, while Fury settled into his work and began to find his range, connecting a couple of decent right hands on Whyte.

Tensions boiled over in the fourth, with Whyte lashing back an elbow, unhappy after picking up a cut above his right eye following a clash of heads.

Water then appeared to be thrown from the Fury corner as the pair again had to be separated after both delivered some…