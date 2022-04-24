Fury Set To Retire After Knockout Win Against Whyte

Tyson Fury has hinted he will retire from professional boxing, after retaining his WBC heavyweight title and undefeated record with a sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

Fury, who has now won 32 and drawn one of his 33 bouts, sent Whyte to the canvass with a stunning right uppercut in front of 94,000 fans.

The 33-year-old then said “I think this is it” when asked in the ring whether he would fight again.

And speaking to BT Sport Fury said: “I promised my lovely wife Paris that after the third fight with Deontay Wilder that would be it and I meant it.

“I then got offered to fight at Wembley and I thought I owed it to the fans, to every person in the United Kingdom, to come here and fight.

“Now it’s all done I have to be a man of my word. I think this is it, it might be the final curtain for The Gypsy King and what a way to go out!”

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, told BT Sport: “If it was going to be the last fight, it’ll be the last…