Guardiola: I’m More Concern About Winning EPL Title, Not Jesus Joining Arsenal

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has claimed he “does not know” what will happen with Arsenal target, Gabriel Jesus, in the summer.

Guardiola was speaking after Jesus netted four times in their 5-1 victory over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The win took City four points clear at the top of the table, ahead of Liverpool’s game at Anfield against Everton today.

Jesus’ heroics came less than 24 hours after he was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta, has reportedly identified the Brazilian as his first-choice target to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

Asked about the speculation, Guardiola said: “I want to tell you something; Gabriel is our player. I don’t know what is going to happen, but he is a Man City player.

“When he has days like this, I am the happiest man in the world! Every player is happy when they play 90 minutes all the time but at the end of the season whether he wants to extend, stay or…