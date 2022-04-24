Hodgson Lauds Dennis Performance Against Man City

Watford coach,Roy Hodgson has heaped praises on the performance of Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Dennis against Manchester City.

Recall that the Citizens thrashed Watford 5-1 in Saturday’s Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium to extend their lead on the league table.

The Nigerian international was a constant threat on Man City’s defence and provided the assist that led to Karama’s goal in the 28th minute.

However, in a chat with Watfordfc.com, the former England boss singled out Dennis and Kamara as two players that impressed him.

“He (Kamara) had a good game today,” Hodgson remarked.

“There were performances out of the 11 players that I’m not unhappy with and (Dennis and Kamara)are two of them who have done extremely well.

“If you’re going to get something here, you need to get quite a few ticks by a lot of players who you can say did well today and he (Kamara) had a good game.

“I don’t think we had enough ticks.”

Sportybet.com: Get…