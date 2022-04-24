Ligue 1: Simon Scores, Bags Assist In Nantes, Bordeaux Eight-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses was on the score sheet and also bagged an assist as Nantes defeated Bordeaux 5-3 in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 28 appearance for Nantes, has scored 4 goals and bagged seven assists this season.

Bordeaux took a shock lead in the 6th minute through Mbaye Niang before Javairo Dilrosun extended their lead to 2-0 in the 18th minute.

However, the host fought back as Kalifa Coulibaly reduced the tally to 2-1 in the 47th minute before an own goal from Ricardo Mangas leveled parity for Nantes.

Again, Bordeaux took the lead in the 67th minute through Enock Kwateng before Coulibaly grabbed his brace thanks to an assist from Moses Simon to make it 3-3.

The Super Eagles star capped a decent performance with a goal in the 76th minute before Osman Bukari took the game beyond the reach of Bordeaux.

Simon was later substituted in the 85th minute for Geubbels.

The win means Nantes sit 9th on 50 points while Bordeaux…