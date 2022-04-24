Liverpool Overcome Stubborn Everton To Keep Title Hopes Alive

Liverpool broke Everton’s stubborn resistance to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action and was impressive for the relegation threatened side.

The win saw Liverpool now on 79 points cut City’s lead to just a point with five games left to play.

For Everton it is another setback in their quest to avoid relegation as they are now in 18th spot on 29 points, two points from safety.

Liverpool controlled the early exchanges but found it difficult to break down a committed and physical Everton side.

The game continued its familiar pattern of Liverpool controlling the ball but struggling to create clear-cut opportunities after the break.

Everton’s resistance was eventually broken on 62 minutes thanks to Andy Robertson who headed in Mohamed Salah‘s cross.

And with five minutes left Divock Origi made sure of of the points after…