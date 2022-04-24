Moffi Fires Blanks Again, Bonke Suffers Injury As Lorient Lose 5-0

Terem Moffi failed to score for three straight games as Lorient suffered a 5-0 defeat in the hands of 10-man Rennes on Sunday.

Moffi last scored for Lorient on 8th April when he bagged a brace in Lorient’s 6-2 win against Saint-Etienne.

The 22-year-old has managed seven goals in 33 appearances for Lorient this season.

He was introduced in the 64th minute with Lorient down by 3-0 but could not help salvage the situation as they went on to concede two more goals.

Also in action for Lorient was Innocent Bonke who was however replaced in the 34th minute due to injury.

Sunday’s defeat leaves Lorient in 15th place on 34 points and are three points away from the relegation play-off.

