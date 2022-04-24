Napoli Suffer Slip Up In Title Race Defeat At Empoli

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli’s hopes of landing a first Serie A title in 32 years suffered another setback, after they surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 away to Napoli.

For the second week running Napoli have failed to hold on to a lead after conceding a stoppage time goal against Roma to draw 1-1 last weekend.

Still 2-0 ahead on 80 minutes, Osimhen and his Napoli teammates conceded three goals inside seven minutes against Empoli to go three games without a win.

The defeat leaves Napoli in third on 67 points, five points behind leaders Inter Milan and four adrift second placed AC Milan.

Osimhen saw 90 minutes of action in the game which is his 23rd league appearance with 12 goals this season.

Napoli opened scoring in the 44th minute through Dries Mertens before Lorenzo Insigne doubled their lead on 53 minutes.

With 10 minutes left Empoli pulled a goal back thanks to Liam Henderson while…