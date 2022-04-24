OFFICIAL: Messi’s Goal Vs Lens Helps PSG Clinch Record-Equalling 10th Ligue 1 Title

Lionel Messi’s goal in Paris Saint-Germain ‘s 1-1 home draw against Lens helped the French giants clinch the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night.

PSG only needed a point to confirm their status as champions on the night but were heading for three when Messi struck a stunning effort in the second half.

However, Lens substitute Corentin Jean finished at the back post in the last minutes of the game to deny PSG all three points, but Les Parisiens held out to secure the title

Franck Haise’s side proved to be a dangerous proposition on the counter at the Parc des Princes, but a goalless first half suited Pochettino’s side down to the ground before Messi’s long-range stunner in the 68th minute.

A section of the PSG fanbase elected not to watch their side see out the game, though, with 75th-minute protests seeing the stands empty before Jean tapped home in acres of space with two minutes remaining.

PSG completed the job to secure a…