Okereke Subbed Off In Venezia Loss To Atalanta

Super Eagles striker, David Okereke was in action as Atalanta defeated Venezia 3-1 in Saturday’s Serie A game.

Okereke, who was making his 27th appearance for Venezia, has netted six times and bagged one assist.

He was substituted in the 61st minute for Dennis Johnsen after an impressive display.

Atalanta scored the opening goal in the 44th minute through Mario Pasalic before Duvan Zapata extended their lead in the 47th minute.

Luis Muriel took the game beyond Venezia’s reach as he netted the third goal in the 63rd minute. Domen Crnigoj grabbed a consolation goal for Venezia in the 80th minute.

The defeat means Venezia sit bottom on 22 points while Atalanta move 8th on 54 points.

