Osimhen Puts Arsenal Deal On Hold Amid Champions League Uncertainty

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen’s dream of playing in the UEFA Champions League may put on hold any possibility of him joining Arsenal this summer.

The Nigerian international, who has been on the radar of the Gunners this season, has scored 16 goals from 28 appearances in all competitions for Napoli.

Arsenal have reportedly initiated contact with Osimhen, but remain far from convincing the Nigerian striker to join the club.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Super Eagles star’s desire to play in Europe’s elite competition remains a major reason why he has not committed himself to the deal.

Osimhen may also look to stay put and spend the next season playing in the Champions League with Napoli. At 23, he has a long career ahead of him and remains in no rush to make a decision.

Recall that he joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 for a club-record transfer fee of €80million. He became the most expensive player to be ever signed by the Naples-based side.

