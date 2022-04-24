Premier League: Pulisic Nets Late Winner As Chelsea Beat West Ham At Home

Christian Pulisic scored a late winner as Chelsea earned a 1-0 victory over 10-man West Ham – to end the Blues’ awful record at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea thought they were heading towards a goalless draw when Italian midfielder Jorginho tucked an awful penalty straight into Lukasz Fabianski’s clutches with five minutes remaining.

Pulisic slotted home from inside the area on the dot of 90 minutes after he was set up by Marcos Alonso.

The result solidified Chelsea’s place in the top four and ended a run of three home defeats in a row.

West Ham United missed the chance to leapfrog Manchester United in fifth position following the defeat.

