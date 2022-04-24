Rangers Thrash Kwara United, Akwa Pip Lobi Stars

Rangers kept their continental hopes alive after a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Kwara United on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The Flying Antelopes dominated the opening exchanges and scored all three goals in first 18 minutes of the game.

Ossy Martins gave Rangers the lead in the fourth minute, while Chidiebere Nwobodo added the second seven minutes later.

Martins scored the third in the 18th minute.

The Enugu club are third on the log with 41 points from 25 matches.

At the Pantami Stadium, Gombe United defeated Katsina United 1-0.

Abdulazeez Yusuf scored the winning goal for the hosts on six minutes.

Holders Akwa United also recorded a 1-0 win against Lobi Stars in Uyo.

Babatunde Bello’s 39th minute strike gave the Promise Keepers all three points in the game.

