Saka Makes Premier League History In Arsenal’s Win Vs Man United

Bukayo Saka made Premier League history after helping Arsenal defeat Manchester United 3-1 in Saturday’s fixture at the Emirates stadium.

Saka was on target for the Gunners after doubling their lead from the penalty spot in the first half.

It was back-to-back penalties for the Arsenal academy graduate, who also converted from the spot in the 4-2 win against Chelsea at Stamford.



And at 20 years and 230 days, he became the youngest player in Premier League history to score a penalty in consecutive appearances.

It was his 11th goal in the Premier League and his 12th in all competitions this season.

Also on target for Arsenal against United were Nuno Tavares and Granit Xhaka while Cristiano Ronaldo got the visitor’s goal.

The win saw Arsenal move up to fourth place in the league table with United’s top four hopes now looking slim.

