Spalletti: Napoli Must Not Drop Title Hopes

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti insists his side must keep fighting for the scudetto despite their recent struggles.

The Partenopei face Empoli on Sunday (today) after dropping five points in the last two games.

“As long as we have the possibility, we also have the duty to believe, while taking on the responsibility for what is happening. But we believe…” said Spalletti in his press conference.

“We need to focus on the present, as whoever thinks about the past is a masochist.

“Alessandro Zanoli had a fitness problem too and needs to be evaluated. We need to focus on finding solutions, so Diego Demme could certainly get a chance.

“We mustn’t feel the weight of this situation on our shoulders, the responsibility of the fans who are in love with Napoli and the hunger of Empoli, whereas if you don’t care as much, it all becomes easier.

“My future is Empoli, my present is Empoli, for the rest we can talk about it at the end of the season. We need to focus on…