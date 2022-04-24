Stop Booing Me, Neymar Tells PSG Fans

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar, has hit back at his own supporters who booed the team during their 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday.

Neymar warned the fans that he would not be leaving the Ligue 1 club anytime soon.

The result was enough for PSG to reclaim the title from Lille, but the players were jeered throughout the match.

The supporters have repeatedly booed the players since they were dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on March 9.

“I still have a contract with Paris Saint-Germain,” Neymar told ESPN Argentina.

“I’m here for three more years, so stop [booing] or you’ll need more air.”

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.