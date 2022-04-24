Success Ends Goal Drought, Bags 9th Assist Of Season

Isaac Success was on target and provided an assist for Udinese who held hosts Bologna to a 2-2 draw, in the Serie A on Sunday.

It was Success’ first league goal since scoring on 27 October 2021, in a 1-1 home draw against Verona.

Also, Success bagged his seventh assist in the league and ninth in all competitions for Udinese this season.

Also Read: Osimhen’s Napoli Slip Up Again In Title Race After Empoli’s 3-2 Comeback Win

The goal against Bologna was his second in 20 league appearances so far this term.

Success set up Italy-born Nigerian defender Destiny Udogie to draw Udinese level in the 25th minute.

One minute into the second half he then put Udinese 2-1 ahead before Nicola Sansone equalized for Bologna in the 59th minute.

Udinese are currently in 12th spot on 40 points in the league table.

By James Agberebi

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained…