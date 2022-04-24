Why Missing 2022 World Cup Is Good For Nigerian Football

Owner of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Remo Stars, Kunle Soname, says despite the disappointment of the Super Eagles missing out on qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it will benefit the country at the long run.

The Eagles were eliminated by bitter rivals Black Stars of Ghana in the World Cup qualifying playoffs.

After a goalless draw in Kumasi, the Black Stars held the Eagles to a 1-1 draw inside the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja.

Arsenal star midfielder Thomas Partey opened scoring four the visitors in the first half before William Troost-Ekong equalised from the penalty spot.

Efforts to get the winner by the Eagles proved futile as Ghana held on to qualify for a fourth World Cup.

And speaking to journalists on Thursday at Ikenne, Ogun State, venue for the NPFL clubs U-15 tournament hosted by Remo Stars, Soname posited that missing the World Cup should give the…