Zenga Applies For Super Eagles Top Job; Rivals Peseiro, Blanc, Valverde

Walter Zenga, a former Italian national team, the Azzuri goalkeeper, has indicated interest in replacing Gernot Rohr as the substantive head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Completesports.com reports.

Zenga, who has equally had managerial spell at Italian Serie A side, Cagliari, is understood to have already submitted his resume, through his agent, to the Technical and Development Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

Alberto “Jimmy” Fontana, who is Zenga’s Intermediary, confirmed that 62-year-old Zenga, is interested in the three time African champions’ coaching role, disclosing further that his client’s last job was at Cagliari.

Zenga managed a number of clubs before Cagliari, including MLS side, New England Revolution; Brera Calcio (Italy); three Romanian clubs – National Bucuresti, Steaua Bucuresti and Dinamo Bucuresti.

Others in the long…