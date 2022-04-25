3SC Topple Enyimba ; Rivers United, Plateau United Maintain Title Push

Rivers United and Plateau United continued their title push after recording victories in their matchday 25 games on Monday.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United humiliated Niger Tornadoes 3-0 ending the Minna club five–game unbeaten streak.

The hosts took the lead a minute after the half hour mark with Ishaq Rafiu lobbing the ball over Lucky Abdullahi following a through pass from Morice Chukwu.

Nyima Nwagua added the second two minutes later.

The former Kano Pillars forward stabbed home after he was teed up by Chijoke Akuneto.

Konan Ruffin Ngouan tapped in from a Nelson Esor’s assist 10 minutes from time after a beautiful counter-attacking move to make it 3-0 in favour of Rivers United.

At the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United pip hard-fighting Remo Stars 1-0.

Buhari Ibrahim’s towering header from Jesse Akila’s cross in the 53rd minute gave Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men maximum points in the game.

Rivers United top…