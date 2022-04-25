Ancelotti On Verge Of Making History In European Club Football

Real Madrid legendary Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti is on the verge of making history in European Club football.

With five games left to play in LaLiga, Madrid currently top the table on 78 points and are a massive 15 points ahead of bitter rivals Barcelona.

Madrid’s next game is at home against Espanyol and a point at least will be enough to seal the league title.

By being crowned champions, Ancelotti will become the first manager to win a title in each of Europe’s top five leagues.

The 62-year-old Italian tactician has won league titles in Italy, England, Germany, France and is close to achieving the feat in his second spell in LaLiga.

His first league title as a coach came in the 2003-2004 Serie A season at AC Milan and in the 2009-2010 campaign he won the Premier League with Chelsea.

He moved to Paris Saint-Germain and seal the Ligue 1 in the 2012-2013 season and joined Bayern Munich where he picked up the Bundesliga title in the 2016-2017 campaign.

