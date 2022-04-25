Bassey Named Rangers Men’s Young Player Of The Year

Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey has been named Rangers men’s Young Player of the Year, reports Completesports.com.

The versatile recognised for his superlative displays for the Gers during the 2021/22 campaign.

Bassey, who is naturally a left-back has also slotted in well into the centre-position following injury to some of the regular centre-backs during the campaign.

The 22-year-old is the second Nigerian to scoop the award after Joe Aribo won it in the 2019/20 season.

” It’s just amazing to win this award and all the hard work I have put in over the past year now recognized,”Bassey told Rangers TV.

“It’s been amazing, all credit to my teammates and the manager for trusting and believing in me.

“My teammates push me everyday so it’s not just for me but for everyone there working hard with me.

“This is the part of the season where the rewards are given. We are still in…