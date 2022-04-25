Ejuke Named Man Of The Match In CSKA Derby Win Vs Dynamo

Chidera Ejuke was named Man of the Match after helping CSKA beat Dynamo Moscow, in Sunday’s Moscow derby in the Russian league, Completesports.com reports.

The Russian Premier Liga announced Ejuke as the best player in the derby on their Twitter handle.

Ejuke was the hero for CSKA as he got the goal that secured the 1-0 win for his side against their city rivals.

The 24-year-old forward marked his impressive performance by netting the only goal of the game on 67 minutes.

He connected with a pass ran towards goal and slotted past the keeper.

It was Ejuke’s first league goal since scoring in a 3-1 home win against Krylya Sovetov on 23 October, 2021.

Also, it was his fifth goal in 26 league appearances this season, equaling his tally in the 2020-2021 campaign.

Ejuke featured at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where he Eagles got to the second round.

He was placed on the standby list for…