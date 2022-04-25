It’s Champions League Trophy Or Nothing –Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has revealed that winning the UEFA Champions League remains the main priority of the team.

Jürgen Klopp’s side are back in the semi-finals this season and will aim to reach a third final in the competition under the current manager when they take on Villarreal in a tie that begins at Anfield on Wednesday night.

“There was a lot of desire to lift the trophy, to lift the ‘Big Ears’, even before we won the Champions League,” Alisson told UEFA ahead of the clash with Villarreal.

“Winning the Champions League is something special in a player’s career. It is the best possible achievement for a club. It is the toughest competition to win, and we have managed to do it once.

“And when you win it, and you experience that moment, the thought that fills your mind is that you want to be part of that moment again, you want to experience it again.

“We know it is very difficult, but we know how it’s done. We will try our best so that we…