Kanu: Super Falcons Can Rule Africa Again

Uchenna Kanu insists the Super Falcons can successfully defend their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco, reports Completesports.com.

Randy Waldrum’s charges will look to win a 10th WAFCON title in Morocco later this year.

The Super Falcons beat tough foes Ghana and Cote d’lvoire in the qualifiers and are the overwhelming favourites to retain the title they won four years ago in Ghana.

“There is huge growth among African teams, they are been tougher to match up with Nigeria, so the Super Falcons need to focus on making sure no team get to our level,”Kanu told CAFonline.com.

“I think the team is good and going well. We need to work on building team chemistry and make sure the Super Falcons remain the best. We need to work on maintaining that standard.

“We just need to train and focus on the things to get better at. The chances of Nigeria winning WAFCON is very high. I believe…