Lazio Target Super Eagles Striker Onuachu in Summer Move

Serie A club Lazio are interested in signing Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu in the summer transfer window.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio contacted Onuachu to initiate talks of a possible switch to the Italian side next season.

The Rome-based club are planing to replace back up striker Vedat Muriqi who was loaned out to RCD Mallorca as they fashion out a pairing partner for Ciro Immobile.

Onuachu has seen his reputation grow over the past two seasons with Genk. He won the Belgian Pro League golden boot last season scoring 33 goals in 38 games.

And this current season he has scored 19 goals in 30 League appearances this season.

He is currently valued at 17million Euros and Atletico Madrid, Florentina and Roma are also interested in acquiring his services.

The 27-year-old moved to Genk from Midtjylland in August 2019 after spending seven years at the Danish club.

In 2019 he made his debut for the…