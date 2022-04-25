PSG Set To Sack Pochettino After Winning Ligue 1 Title

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino less than 24 hours after winning the Ligue 1 title, according to reports in France.

PSG sealed a record-equaling 10th title following their 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday.

Despite running away with the league title, Pochettino and his players have come under intense scrutiny since their exit from the Champions League in the hands of Real Madrid in the last-16.

The former Tottenham boss was in the running to become the next Manchester United manager, but the Red Devils have confirmed Erik ten Hag will be taking over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

Ten Hag taking over at Old Trafford has left Pochettino in an uncertain position as he is set to become a free agent this summer as PSG are now negotiating the terms of his departure, according to Le Parisien.

The report suggests that Pochettino no longer wants to continue with the…