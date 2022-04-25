Solanke Loses EFL Player Of The Season Award To Serbia Striker

Fulham striker, Aleksander Mitrovic has won the EFL Championship Player Of The Season award at the 2022 EFL Awards ahead of AFC Bournemouth’s British-Nigerian striker, Dominic Solanke, and Fulham midfielder, Harry Wilson, Completesports.com reports

The 2022 EFL Awards ceremony was held at Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane in London on Sunday night.

Serbia forward, Mitrovic, is the highest goalscorer in the Championship this season with 41 goals in 41 games, setting a new record for goalscoring in the division.

Solanke, 24, who has been capped once by Egland, is the second highest goalscorer with 27 goals, Wilson has provided a league highest 16 assists.

AFC Bournemouth celebrated the resourceful striker on their Social Media platforms shortly after the EFL Awards ceremony

“27 league goals and six assists so far. @DomSolanke doesn’t get the top award tonight but what a fantastic season for the Cherries…