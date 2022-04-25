Tuchel Confirms Rudiger’s Summer Departure

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Antonio Rudiger will depart Chelsea in the summer after months of uncertainty surrounding the player’s future.

Rudiger is out of contract in a few months and has informed the Blues boss of his likely imminent departure.

The German defender has been linked with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain while his agent met with Barcelona officials last month over a potential summer move.

“The media is reporting things and the situation seems to be that he leaves the club,”Tuchel told Sky Sports.

“I have the feeling that we gave everything over many months, both me personally and the club, but unfortunately we were in a position where we could not fight any more because of the sanctions and Toni has said that he will leave the club.

“Without the sanctions we would have at least had the chance to keep fighting for him to stay but for many weeks now, our…