UCL: Casemiro, Alaba Doubtful For Man City Vs Real Madrid Tie

Real Madrid duo Casemiro David Alaba have reportedly not been able to complete a full training session ahead of Los Blancos’ Champions League tie against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side travel to England to face Pep Guardiola’s team at the Etihad Stadium this week, in the first leg of their semi-final contest, with the second leg being played a week Wednesday.

Alaba got himself on the scoresheet last time out before being forced off with injury, while Casemiro has not featured for Los Blancos since their second-leg quarter-final match against Chelsea.

According to Marca, after both players have been included in Ancelotti’s squad to travel to Manchester, Casemiro and Alaba will face a late fitness test to assess whether they can participate on Tuesday evening.

Left-back Ferland Mendy has also not appeared on the pitch since that Chelsea encounter at the Bernabeu, but the French international is certain to be fit enough to play his part this week.

Real…