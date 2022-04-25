Whyte Wants Rematch Against Fury, Claims Knockout Was Illegal

Dillian Whyte has claimed Tyson Fury’s fight-winning shot was followed by an “illegal” shove which ended their world title showdown.

Whyte was dropped in the dying seconds of the sixth round by an uppercut – but Fury also pushed his challenger back as he fell to the canvas. And Whyte claims that move forced him to hit his head on the floor – and that he should have been given time to recover.

“The uppercut landed; I was buzzed but as I was trying to gather my senses he full on shoved me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas which is illegal,”he told Sky Sports.

“This isn’t wrestling, this is boxing, but as usual, they let Fury do what he wants and get away with it.

“I should have been allowed extra time to recover and then carry on fighting. He pushed me and said to the referee, ‘Don’t to let the fight carry on’. The referee is not doing his job; how can someone… OK, I got caught with a good shot and I was hurt but I didn’t go straight…