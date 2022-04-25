You Made Huge Mistake Accepting Man United Managerial Job –Gullit Tells Ten Hag

Former Chelsea and Newcastle manager Ruud Gullit says Erik ten Hag has made a mistake agreeing to join Manchester United.

Gullit fears Ten Hag will not be given the time to turn things around with ex-United players like Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand scrutinising his every move in the media.

He said: “I follow the media in England and I have already concluded that Ten Hag will not get the time to change things.

“Rio Ferdinand has put the pressure on, Gary Neville has done it, all the papers will be onto him. I have lived and worked in England.

“The first club all the media look at and talk about is United. What United have done wrong is that when Man City and Liverpool made a change in their playing styles to a very attacking way, playing 4-3-3, pressing the opponent and using an aggressive style, United went the other way.

“They went for older managers like David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho. That did not work. Now United have realised that they must go…