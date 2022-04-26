Aribo Should Play False-9 For Rangers Against Leipzig –Commons

Former Stoke City midfielder and Scotland international, Kris Commons, has suggested a false nine role for Rangers’ midfielder, Joe Aribo, in the Gers’ next Europa League game because of the Nigerian’s fine technical ability and touch on the ball, Completesports.com reports.

Rangers stiker Kemar Roofe is injured and the Giovanni Christiaan van Bronckhorst’s men prepare to take on Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig, in their Europa Cup semi-final first leg match at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig on Thursday.

Commons, writing in The Scottish Daily Mail, suggests that Aribo be played upfront alongside Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent.

“That’s the kind of system I think might suit Rangers best in Leipzig and I think Joe Aribo is the man best suited to playing the false-nine role,” Commons posited ahead of the game.

“In terms of his touch and his technical ability, he’s a much better player than…