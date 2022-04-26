Arsenal Ready To Listen To Offers For £72m Record Signing Pepe

Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for record signing Nicolas Pepe as they look to generate funds for another summer spending spree, the Sun reports.

But the North London club are resigned to taking a massive hit on the Ivorian international who cost £72million when he joined from Lille three years ago.

The 26-year-old Côte d’Ivoire star has not started a Premier League game for more than six months and does not feature prominently in Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans.

And with their young squad already cut to the bone by a number of recent departures, Pepe is regarded as one of the few remaining fringe players who could generate any kind of fee.

He still has two years of his £140,000-a-week Arsenal contract to run and matching those wages could prove a major stumbling block for interested clubs.

But the player has become increasingly frustrated with his lack of first team action after becoming an almost permanent fixture on the subs’ bench this season.

